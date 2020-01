Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube talks about the food shortage the nation faces and the economy. The worst drought in 40 years threatens as many as 7.7 million people, or half the population, with starvation.

Zimbabwe had one of the continent’s fastest-shrinking economies last year and its annual inflation rate was outpaced globally only by Venezuela, International Monetary Fund estimates show. Ncube speaks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland