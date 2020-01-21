Headmaster’s delight after Uebert Angel pays fees for entire school for the whole year – VIDEO

A stunned Tafireyi Phiri, the headmaster of Kadyamadare Primary School in Mashonaland East, talks about his delight and that of all the parents there after Prophet Uebert Angel’s foundation paid fees for the entire school for the whole year. Thats 797 students with one less burden.

“There’s no substitute for education. It’s indeed a great move to invest in our children’s future. It’s now left to my teachers to deliver our promise of quality education,” Phiri said.

Pastor Felix Angel said the gesture was part of their ‘Adopt a School’ programme “which seeks to relieve parents from the burden of school fees.”

He added: “‘Adopt-a-School’ has no link with any parent or student, we are not even meeting the parents. More schools are going to receive this aid throughout the year.”