Hopewell Chin’ono: Television is a business, yet ZANU PF thinks its only about Propaganda – VIDEO

By Hopewell Chin’ono

Zimbabwe is the ONLY country of significance in Africa with ONLY one Television station!

Television is a business, yet ZANU PF thinks that it is only about Propaganda, Lies and Live ZANU PF political rallies!

Thousands of Media graduates are roaming the streets aimlessly, and the lucky ones are selling cigarettes and airtime in the streets.

We NEED MEDIA REFORMS urgently to remove our country from the backwaters of television, the country is literally still on the 1960s on that front!

Mnangagwa’s regimes fails to understand that Television is a business, because it is being run by incompetent bureaucrats with no understanding of the industry at all!

There are plenty of trained Zimbabwean television experts who simply want a license to allow them to build television empires like other nationals in progressive countries have done!

Yet once more, ZANU PF and Mnangagwa stand in the way of such progress!