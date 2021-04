WATCH: Mnangagwa explains why he appointed Prophet Uebert Angel as Ambassador at Large

WATCH: President Emmerson Mnangagwa explains why he appointed Prophet Uebert Angel as a Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large with a remit that covers Europe, North America, South America and Central America.

Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for Angel’s 6350 seater “Harare Hippodrome” and 40 executive suite only “Beethoven Hotel” in Braeside, Harare.