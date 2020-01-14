Formation of new political party in Zimbabwe – Lloyd Msipa (VIDEO)

Zimbabwe is to see the formation of yet another political party. The country’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Walter Mzembi has been appointed interim leader of the People’s Party.

Dr. Mzembi and a number of the former Mugabe allies are now living outside Zimbabwe, having fled the country following the removal of late President Robert Mugabe from power in 2017.

So what does this party hope to do and can it make a difference in a country facing enormous challenges? People’s Party Secretary-General Lloyd Msipa joins SABC via Skye from London