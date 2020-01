How climate and corruption have combined to create Zimbabwe’s food crisis – VIDEO

For over a month, the United Nations has been sounding the alarm about a growing food crisis in Zimbabwe. It’s estimated that 60 percent of the population there lacks access to adequate food.

Amna Nawaz reports and speaks to Gerry Bourke of the United Nations World Food Programme and Harry Thomas, a career diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018, about relief efforts.