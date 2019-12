Why they arrested Marry Chiwenga | The Week s07e13 | Magamba TV

It’s been a crazy week where General Constantino Chiwenga got his wife Marry arrested. Thabo Mbeki popped in for a chit chat with ED & Chamisa.

Zanu PF had some revolutionary fashion on show at their Conference. And most importantly the imperialists have sabotaged the nation’s stock of Mazoe orange crush!

All this and more in Season 7’s final episode of The Week