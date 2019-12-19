Nursel – Makomborero (Official Music Video)

UK-based Zimbabwean gospel musician, Nursel Mandiopera is back with a new video for her song Makomborero. This is a song of thanksgiving for everything God did, does and will do in our lives.

Look around you, realise what you already have, count your blessings and give thanks. The word of God tells us that it is the will of God that we give Him thanks.

Makomborero is one way you can joyfully say thank you Lord for your blessings and offer the fruit of your lips by singing and fruit of your feet by dancing!