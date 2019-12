Trevor Ncube sits down with Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, Zimbabwean lawyer and politician. In this riveting episode, they discuss law in Zimbabwe and why she joined MDC.

Fadzayi speaks on the mistake she believes we made during the 17 November 2017 protests as well as the lessons Zimbabwe could learn from the Rwanda genocide.

Fadzayi also addresses the President of Zimbabwe with a direct message for him.