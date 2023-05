The CEO of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), Conrad Mwanza, gives a vote of thanks at the UK edition of the Awards Gala held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City on 22 April, 2023.

Established in 2010 in London, the awards have since grown to have a presence in 8 other countries and continues to grow in leaps and bounds. Saturday’s event was the 12th annual awards ceremony to honour and celebrate Zimbabwean excellence in the diaspora.