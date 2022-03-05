Ruvheneko announces ‘perfectly imperfect’ pregnancy in 4 minute VIDEO

Radio and TV presenter Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has announced her pregnancy in a 4 minute video titled “Motherhood”.

Ruvheneko says she has wanted to be a mother since she was 21 years old and last year she convinced herself that while she waits for Mr Right, her body is not getting any younger.

She also revealed she has fibroids “may of them” and this “triggered her into action.”

Ruvheneko said her heart “has been on some adventures, has buried enough tears and is unable to trust easily, love easily or kiss anymore frogs.”