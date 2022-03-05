Dr Alex Magaisa gives his analysis to the SABC after US extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe

UK based academic Dr Alex Magaisa gives his analysis to the SABC after the United States extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe, a month after the European Union did the same.

The sanctions come a few days after the country’s opposition raised concern about repression ahead of the country’s March 26th election, and general election in 2023.

A few days ago, Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa accused the ruling Zanu PF of stoking political violence and intimidation against supporters of Citizens Coalition for Change.

One supporter was killed at a rally in Kwekwe and several injured in clashes after ruling party thugs tried to disrupt the opposition gathering.