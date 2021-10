Successful Bindura businessman Lucky Kapiya (Tunje) gives his inspirational story to Sly Media TV. He says he flunked his ‘O’ levels and got married using borrowed clothes and explains how he turned things around.

Ancelem Nyabocho: “What a journey! If we can have many people like this couple, surely, surely we can have a much better Zimbabwe.”

Esther Kwindima: “You’re an inspiration Mr Tunje. Mai Tunje tinotenda behind a successful man there is a woman.”