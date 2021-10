‘I need to pull a Boeing 757 with my teeth.. am done with 30 tonne trucks’

Sly Media TV head to Damofalls to meet Jonathan Muvingi who is considered the strongest man in Zimbabwe after he pulled a 6,5-tonne haulage truck with his mouth.

Muvingi tells them “I need to pull a Boeing 757 with my teeth, am done with 30 tonne truck and goods train.”