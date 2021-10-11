Vee Mampeezy Ft Jah Prayzah -Bata Musoro (Official Performance Video)

Botswana musician Odirile Ishmael Sento, popularly known as Vee, Vee Mampeezy and Mampeezy, teams up with Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah on the track Bata Musoro.

You will of course remember than in 2019, Vee Mampeezy’s music video Dumalana (Shot and Directed by Jack Bohloko) featuring Dr Tawanda, became the most viewed music video in Botswana, with over 10 million views in YouTube.

Singles

Taku Taku (2004)

Stimela (2008)

Zaza (2010)

Vee (2011-2012)

Crossroads (2012)

I Do (2016)

Champion (2017)

Dumalana (2019)

Dololo (2019)

Albums

Introloction (2001)[6]

Lamalanga (2003)

Kasi Angels (2004)

Ntja Mme (2005)

Ditshipi Tsame (2006)

Kasiology (2007)

Stimela (2008)

Everybady (2009)

Supernatural Vol1 (2013)

Supernatural Vol2 (2014)

Supernatural Vol3 (2015)