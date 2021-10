Freeman HKD – What’s Your Name (Official Music Video)

Freeman HKD, the “Dancehall Doctor’ is back again with another smash hit called “What’s Your Name”.

The video sees Urban Grooves veteran Nox Guni making an appearance. Good to see that even after the hit “Pombi”, Freeman continues to deliver more hits.

Video shot by: San Pedro, Produced By: Shamex, Mixed and Mastered by: Rodney Beatz, Guitar By: Ngoni (Shamex) Shamudzarira, Special Thanks to Sky Boss