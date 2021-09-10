Roki – Screenshot ft. Mr Brown and Leon Lee (Official Music Video)

Roki brings us another smash, this time he features the talented producer/artist #MrBrown and the #Seng’dakiwe hitmaker #LeonLee on an Amapiano Log drum smash called #Screenshot.

According to a report by Nehanda Radio, after a successful collaboration with Rhumba maestro, Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian star Rayvanny, Roki is expected to surprise Zimbabwe with yet another collaboration this time around with South Africa’s Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode.

Roki’s promoter, outspoken Prophet Passion Java posted on his Facebook page a one minute long video of himself having a social moment with Nomcebo.