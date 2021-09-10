Enzo Ishall’s emotional interview with KVG explaining why he is quitting music

WATCH Zimdancehall star Enzo Ishall’s emotional interview with radio host KVG explaining why he is quitting music.

Speaking during the interview, Enzo real name Kudzanai Mamhere said he needed to fix his life and he was was going through some personal struggles.

“Everyone has struggles, everyone comes across some experiences. Pane vanvhu vatinenge tichida kufadza everyday. Sometimes what we want is what costs other people and yet those people need you more but you are never available for them,” said Enzo.

He continued saying music had taken a lot of things from him.

“We all have dark sides… I’m disappointing a lot of people in my life. This music thing has taken away a lot of things from me. I gave them Enzo Ishall but Kudzanai was suffering.

“I can’t even give a proper explanation as to why I’m quitting. I can’t tell them what I will be doing or where I am going.” Nehanda Radio