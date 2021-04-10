Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
D Flexx ft Van Choga – Organised (Official Video) #Zimdancehall

Zimdancehall mavericks D Flexx and Van Choga combine to deliver the catchy track Organised. Tell us what you think of the track in the comments section?

Van Choga’s real name is Valentine Simbarashe Choga while D Flexx is called Dean Chikotora.

