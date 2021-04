More than two weeks on from the terror attack in the town of Palma in Mozambique, around 20-thousand people remain unaccounted for.

The country’s authorities have sent hundreds of soldiers into the town and have declared it free of terrorists, but the situation remains precarious.

Islamic State extremists known as al Shabab say they carried out the attack, though the group has no identifiable leader or ideology. Sky’s special correspondent Alex Crawford sent this report.