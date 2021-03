Even after his death, the hits keep coming from the grave. The video for Soul Jah Love’s song Survival was recently released by emZim Africa.

In the comments section Tinashe Mashanda says “He left so much unfinished work that no matter who tries to finish it, it will be almost impossible for him/her to do it.”

Soul Musaka, known as Soul Jah Love was an award-winning Zimbabwean musician credited as a pioneer of mainstream Zimdancehall. He was declared a hero for his contributions to music.