Poptain – Bhurugwa (Vibes Video)

Poptain releases “Bhurugwa” a surprise single which is a blend of dancehall and electro. The lyrical content has more of a comical approach and can definitely get you up on your feet dancing in true Poptain fashion. The video was shot in South Africa and stars socialite Hell Commander.

As you will probably be aware “Hell Commander” (Trevor Mbizvo) was recently involved in terrible accident with his Lamborghini Huracan that cost the life of his friend Edward Mudekunye, a full-time student who was studying to become a commercial pilot in South Africa.