Vice President Kembo Mohadi convening a press conference to dismiss reports of his numerous sex scandals claiming the “allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend, and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.”

The scandal, exposed comprehensively by ZimLive since last week detailed how the 71 year old systematically lured different types of young women for sex, sometimes in his office.