SABC speaks to Hopewell Chin’ono on “People Journalist of the Year 2020” award

The SABC speak to Hopewell Chin’ono on his being crowned ‘People Journalist of the Year 2020″. Organisers say he was selected for his investigative reporting on the COVID-19 procurement corruption in Zimbabwe.

They add that this report stopped this corrupt activity and forced the sacking of the country’s Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.