Soul Jah Love funeral @ Mawuya Street, Msasa Park, Harare filmed by Ghetto Crown King.

Commotion broke out after the arrival of MDC Alliance youths, including leaders Obey Sithole and Gift Ostallos Siziba when police pounced.

“The police were just being overzealous. We came here to mourn Soul Jah Love because he was a man of people,” Siziba told an online news platform.