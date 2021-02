Mudiwa Hood back with another bang: Tati Tivatipe REMIX of Anhu Acho Tisu

Flamboyant gospel rapper Mudiwa Hood is back with Tati Tivatipe, a remix of his March 2012 smash hit “Anhu Acho Tisu”.

While the original featured Craig Bone, the remix roped in Afro-pop musician Ishan from the “Kure” fame. The new video was recorded in Mudiwa’s Harare home.

Because of the lockdown restrictions, Ishan could not be in the video.