Zimbabwe anti-corruption song ‘Dem Loot’ goes viral – Channel 4 (WATCH)

15,332

A Zimbabwean journalist has taken his fight to expose corruption in a musical direction. The song, ‘Dem Loot’, has become a viral hit with dozens of versions posted online from rap to reggae and more.

