Behind Bars with Tilda: Ndakauraya ambuya vangu natsano – Majarati (VIDEO)

Tilder Moyo-Karizamimba is a Zimbabwean radio personality who is well known for tackling sensitive social issues. She made a name for herself at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)’s Radio Zimbabwe where she hosted a no-holds barred Sunday morning talk show which touched on various social issues.

Some of the controversial issues that the programme has dealt with include those of satanists, child prostitutes, victims of rape and business people who use juju to enrich themselves.