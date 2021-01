Opposition MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday where she was then remanded in custody to Friday.

Mahere is third person after journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala to be charged over a Twitter post last week saying a police officer had beaten and killed a child strapped to its mother’s back using a baton after a video of the alleged incident went viral.