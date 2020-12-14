Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Comedy

Watch – ‘Kuchekeresa Mwana’ Bustop TV skit

Gonyeti and DRC star in this informative skit tittled ‘Kuchekeresa Mwana’ which focuses on the controversial aspect of human sacrifice for self enrichment. They portray the Makore family whose 7 year old son was brutally murdered in a ritual killing in Murehwa.

In Kuchekeresa Mwana there are two conflicting beliefs which are dominant in society, DRC stars as a traditionalist who believes in compensation for his son’s killing.

Gonyeti stars as his wife who believes that the murderer must be arrested to serve a good justice purpose in Zimbabwe.

