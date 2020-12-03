Madam Boss Mbuya Nehanda SKIT sets tongues wagging – VIDEO

Comedian Madam Boss has set tongues wagging with her controversial skit mimicking Mbuya Nehanda.

There has been general outrage at the Mbuya Nehanda statue done by sculptor David Mutasa with many people feeling the statue is not a true representation of Mbuya Nehanda.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday visited the construction site of Nehanda’s statue where he was informed completion on the work is expected to be finalised by end of next week.

The statue will be erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way and construction started early this year.

Government is erecting the memorial statue for Zimbabwe’s First Chimurenga war icon, Mbuya Nehanda, in Harare in honour of her heroic rebellion against colonialism.