Zimbabwean artists Gemma Griffiths, Nutty O and Asaph collaborate on this track called +263. The track was produced by Charlie Kay with the guitar done by Matthew ‘Mattlixcs’ Ngorima.

Gemma broke into the limelight after she did a soulful, Shona and English rendition of Winky D’s smash hit song Musarova Bigman in 2016. She followed this up with a collaboration with Winky D on another hit “MuGarden” which currently sits on 5.2 million views on YouTube.