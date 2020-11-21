Moana’s father attacks Jah Prayzah for allegedly “ignoring him” – VIDEO

Moana’s father in bizarre attack on Jah Prayzah for “ignoring him” – VIDEO

Genius Kadungure, 36, and popular influencer Michelle Amuli, 26, – better known as Mimi Moana – were among four people who died in the collision on Borrowdale road in the capital Harare.

Moan’s burial will not take place anytime soon until the High Court rules on the dispute between her parents over her burial.

This comes after the deceased’s mother Ms Yolander Kuvaoga, represented by her lawyer Mr Jerome Madondo, made an urgent chamber application at the High Court to nullify the burial order issued on November 18.

The application is meant to prevent her estranged husband Mr Ishmael Amuli from abnegating their prior agreement that Moana be buried at Zororo Cemetery.