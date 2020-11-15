WATCH: Blessing Chitapa’s ‘Angels’ | The Final | The Voice UK 2020

UK based Zimbabwean Blessing Chitapa performs her winning single ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams in the Final of The Voice UK 2020! She was later crowned as the winner of The Voice UK 2020.

Following a fierce singing battle against three other competitors, Chitapa claimed the top spot of the televised talent competition. The 18-year-old wowed this year’s virtual audience, which voted for the winner during the socially distanced final.

Chitapa who was mentored by Olly Murs wowed judges throughout the contest and has been dubbed, “pocket performer with one mighty voice.” The teenager, who lives in Dudley in the West Midlands, sang Robbie Williams’ “Angels” and James Bay’s “Hold Back The River” in the final.