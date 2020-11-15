‘Frankly embarrassing’: Tapper breaks down Trump’s lawsuits alleging voter fraud

CNN’s Jake Tapper breaks down President Donald Trump’s legal cases in which he attributes his 2020 presidential loss to claims of voter fraud, despite a lack of evidence.
Trump has insisted he is not conceding the US election, despite seemingly acknowledging for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden won. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” the Republican president wrote on Twitter, repeating unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.
About an hour later he said he was not conceding the 3 November vote. He has launched a slew of lawsuits in key states, but has not provided any evidence to back his claims of fraud.
All the lawsuits have so far been unsuccessful.