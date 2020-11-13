WATCH: Ginimbi’s housekeeper of 15 years speaks on Juju and sacred rooms

Fatima Chikowore says she was Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s maid for 15 years at his Domboshava mansion. In this interview with the ZBC, Chikowore addresses social media talk of juju and sacred rooms.

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s death has sparked debate on mainstream and social media regarding the source of his wealth and his life in general.

Conspiracy theories and rumours have been roaming around social media with many accusing the late Ginimbi of using juju.