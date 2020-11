WATCH: Ginimbi’s manager speaks on his businesses and what will happen to them

Ginimbi’s business manager Shaleen Nullens speaks on the late socialite’s businesses in Botswana, South Africa and what will happen to them following his tragic death on Sunday.

Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home on Sunday morning in the company of Limumba Karim, Elisha and Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli — who all died after being burnt beyond recognition.