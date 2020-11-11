Prophet Passion Java pays respect to GRINGO family – FULL VIDEO

Prophet Passion Java pays his respects to the family of the late comedian Lazarus Boora, popularly known as Gringo, who died on Monday morning at West View Medical Clinic in Harare.

Gringo will be buried on Thursday at his rural home in Rukweza, Rusape.

The 47-year-old succumbed to stomach cancer around 9am despite concerted efforts by doctors to stop the disease from spreading to other parts of the body.

In 2002, “Gringo Ndiyani”, a production fronted by Gringo won the Best TV Drama Series award at the inaugural National Arts Merit Awards, while Gringo walked away with the best Actor Award and the writer, Enock Chihombori won the Best Film and Television Script writer’s award.