Prophet Edd Branson sets the record straight on leaked Moana VIDEO

Prophet Edd Branson sets the record straight on the video that has been leaked online featuring him and the late video vixen and fitness fanatic Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli.

Two videos were leaked featuring Branson in a car with Moana. According to Branson the videos were taken several years ago when they had an argument that resulted in police being called.

He claims that he and Moana settled the issue the same night and have been friends ever since. Prophet Edd even claimed that he talks to Moana’s sister and mother.