Soul Jah Love speaks on his fallout with Bounty Lisa in ‘Hatisitose Nabby’

Zim Reality Eye TV presenter Dj Sparks shows us Soul Jah Love’s viral teaser on a potential hit he is cooking in the studio titled ‘Hatisitose Nabby’ which is an emotionally charged song which speaks on the artiste’s fallout with his ex wife Bounty Lisa.

In ‘Hatisitose Nabby’ Soul Jah love reveals his emotional attachment to Bounty Lisa which has left him devastated since the couple divorced. The embattled ZimDanceHall chanter confesses he is still in love with his ex wife in the Hatisitose Nabby’ teaser.