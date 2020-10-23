Madzibaba surprises 17 year old daughter with a Benz – ViDEO

A self styled Madzibaba who was impressed by his daughter’s good morals, behaviour and school grades surprised her with a luxurious Mercedes Benz ML 4matic on her 17th birthday.

The 17-year-old girl was ecstatic after receiving such a luxurious and expensive gift and couldn’t help contain the overwhelming emotions of joy.

Madzibaba presented the car to his daughter in front of congregants that numbered several hundreds, bragging that he bought the car for his daughter to go buy bread at the shops.