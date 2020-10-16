WATCH – Patrick Chinamasa say “Chinhu Chedu” again.

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has repeatedly made the “Chinhu Chedu comments once again referring to the party’s politburo member Obert Mpofu’s book titled On The Shoulders Of The Struggle (Memoirs of a political insider) which translates its a ZANU PF thing.

Chinamasa first made the” Chinhu Chedu” comments during the November 2017 coup to state that the eulogized ‘Operation Restore Legacy’ which dethroned Mugabe was a ZANU PF factional war and not the people’s movement.

The former cabinet minister stressed he wanted the public to know that Mpofu’s book was also a ZANU PF creation.