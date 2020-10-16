“War veterans have a say in mainstream politics,” says Mahiya – VIDEO

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya has sensationally alleged that liberation fighters now have a say in the country’s mainstream politics.

Mahinya said the ruling party ZANU PF last year formed a third wing in Goromonzi which consisted of war veterans which would make progressive political and economic contributions in the country.

The war veterans leader underscored that the ruling party was now in the process of creating an interim committee tasked with setting up provincial, district, and branch structures to promote the revolutionary principles of fighting imperialism and capitalism that birthed Zimbabwe.