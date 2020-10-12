“Teachers are not on strike, we are incapacitated,” says Majongwe on SABC

Vocal Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) leader, Raymond Majongwe has stressed that teachers are not on strike but are actually incapacitated to return back to work.

Majongwe articulated that the government must not misconstrue teachers’ incapacitation as regime change agenda when they are earning paltry salaries which are not enough to go to work, pay rent, utility bills, food and upkeep for their families.

The firebrand PTUZ leader noted how teachers were law abiding citizens and non partisan professionals simply appealing to the government for decent living wages.