Winky D once again stole the limelight in the Nash TV live performance proving to everybody that only he alone has got the midas touch when it comes to live acts in the country and beyond.

The Gaffa as he is affectionately known by his legion of followers performs his countless number of hits that will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster.

Winky D also performs a touching and loving dedication to his deceased drummer Scara who recently succumbed to a heart related problem.