Prince Sibanda bares soul on being recalled from parliament – VIDEO

The MDC Alliance’s Prince Sibanda says he was unjustly recalled from parliament as an MP by political ‘criminals’ Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe who “hijacked the Supreme Court ruling to steal the main opposition.”

Sibanda noted that parliament had failed to come up with a statute that can give guidelines and parameters on how section 129 operates because he was unjustly recalled by Khupe whom the MDC Alliance contested against in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The ex MP branded Mwonzora as a deceitful and sly person maliciously weaponizing the Supreme Court ruling to recall MDC Alliance MPs and councillors that have refused to pledge allegiance to the Khupe and Mwonzora camp.