“Zimbabwe is a prison, but freedom is coming,” says Job Sikhala – VIDEO

MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala in his first media address after being granted bail under stringent conditions said Zimbabwe was now a political Chikurubi maximum prison as a result of the bad ‘dictatorship’ governing our country, but promised ‘freedom’ was coming soon.

The firebrand MDC leader Sikhala bemoaned that he and other political activist Jacob Ngarivhume, including investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were wrongfully incarcerated for speaking against corruption and bad governance.

Sikhala noted it was not criminal for citizens in general to state they need a government that is accountable to them in a democracy.

The MDC Alliance leader had been previously incarcerated for five weeks, wrongfully being denied bail for allegedly inciting public violence, which he was finally granted by the High Court this week.

According to Sikhala when he was arrested a prison guard’s salary was worth five road runner chickens, and when he was granted bail the salary had been eroded to three road runner chickens.