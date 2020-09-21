WATCH – Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao weigh in on Zimbabwe’s ongoing crisis

Exiled former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao have accused ZANU PF of attempting to deflect from the ANC’s decision to meet opposition political parties and other relevant stakeholders by distorting agreements made during meetings between the two parties.

Kasukuwere and Zhuwao rubbished ZANU PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa’s comments that exiled G40 members were working to destabilise the country, arguing that these statements were maliciously manufactured to undermine the crisis in Zimbabwe and divert attention from the real political, economic and socio-economic ills bedevilling the country.

The exiled ministers said that in November 2017 the ruling party ZANU PF, was captured by the military and ceased to be a revolutionary party grounded to serve the interests and grievances of the people.