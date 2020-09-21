WATCH – Passion Java cooks eggs using 6 and half revs of his Lamborghini engine

Self styled Prophet, Passion Java has taken his publicity stunts to a new level, by showing us the most expensive way to make an egg is through revving a Lamborghini engine 6 and half times.

Java before making the eggs, doesn’t miss the opportunity to show off his expensive USD 70, 000 Rolex watch and Gucci wardrobe.

Java throughout the video displays his humorous theatrics, conveniently informing us his wife is pregnant, so every morning he has an obligation to do something special to impress her.

Amazingly, after Java revved his Lamborghini 6 and half times the eggs came out well cooked making his lavish tutorial an outstanding success.