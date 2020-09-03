WATCH – Chinóno vows to keep fighting corruption

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chinóno who was recently granted bail has vowed to keep soldiering on the fight against government corruption in Zimbabwe.

Chinóno says the state made a mistake by imprisoning him and opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume because they will now expose the deplorable conditions they experienced in prison.

The firebrand journalist Chinóno says although he was unlawfully imprisoned and previously denied bail on several occasions, his spirit and heart remain unshaken in the fight against state corruption.